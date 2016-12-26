Hot Downloads

News

Paras Chhabra to enter &TV's Badho Bahu

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2016 03:33 PM

&TV’s popular show Badho Bahu (Sunny Side Up and Humtum Telefilms) is set to witness a new entry soon.

We hear that the good looking Paras Chhabra (Splistvilla fame) will soon enter Badho Bahu to bring some exciting twists and turns in the upcoming story line.

Our source informs us, “Paras has been roped in to essay the role of Tajinder who would be Pinky’s brother. He will come down to Haryana from Mumbai to learn wrestling. He would be a casanova and his entry will unfold new twists and turns in the forthcoming episodes.”

Paras has already started shooting for the popular daily.

We tried reaching Paras but he remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Paras Chhabra, &TV, Badho Bahu, TV actor, Splitsvilla,

