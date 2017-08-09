Paras Chhabra, 2 times winner of Splitsvilla and who was last seen in Badho Bahu is making his magical entry in STAR Plus’ magnum opus offering Aarambh – Kahani Devsena Ki.

Paras will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar where he dons the role of Kaalketu, who is created by the tantrik powers of Padmavija (played by Madhoo Shah). Paras Chhabra with his enticing looks and personality will try to woo Queen Sambhavija to reach his ulterior motive of killing Devsena.

On being roped in as Kaalketu, Paras said, “This is the first time the audience will witness such a different character on screen. The character is a shape-shifter, so technically I have magical powers. Along with my character, my look is equally interesting. I wish I had such powers in real life, I’ll transform into Abhishekh Bachchan for I love Aishwarya Rai. That will be my only chance to go on a date with her.”

On wooing Madhoo Shah as Queen Sambhavija he adds, “My very first scene was with Madhoo Ma’am. As beautiful as she is from the outside, she’s also an amazing human being. She has made all our scenes so easy and fun, I adore her even more now.”