Colors’ Laado 2 was launched last week and the high-octane drama in the daily has already begun. Just within a week, the storyline saw the death of a major character, Jhanvi played by Palak Jain. After the exit of the popular face, the makers will rope in other famed celebs in the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that a new family is all set to enter the revenge drama. The storyline will now focus on the family Saroj (Amaaji’s friend).

Popular TV face, Paras Madaan who has been part of well-liked shows is all set to join the cast of Laado 2.

The makers found Madaan perfectly suitable for the character and he has been finalised recently. Paras will be playing Saroj’s youngest son, Jai Dev who will be an optimist.

From what we have heard, along with Paras, Kapil Soni will be playing the eldest son and will add new spice and dimensions in the show.

Both the actors have started shooting from yesterday.

We contacted Madaan to know more about his character. The Qubool Hai! fame said, “Yes, it’s a great opportunity to be part of such a brand like Laado 2. I got a call from them at the very last moment. I was at my sister’s wedding in Delhi so they asked me to take the earliest flight and start shooting. It’s a pleasure to work for such show; I think it’s all, my good karma!”

We couldn’t reach out to Kapil Soni for any comment. As we reported earlier, Sudipti Parmar will be playing Kapil’s wife in the daily soap. Laado 2 is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and Dhaval Gada.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know more about your favourite shows.