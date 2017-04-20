Paras Madaan to enter Sony TV’s Jaat Ki Jugni

The romantic and action packed Jaat Ki Jugni (Sony Entertainment and Rashami Sharma Productions), starring Madirakshi Mundle and Vishal Vashishtha, has been garnering praises for its phenomenal opening. While each and every episode has offered dramatic twists and turns, Paras Madaan’s entry will now unfold more suspense and thrill.

The Qubool Hai fame Paras, who has already started shooting for the show, will be seen playing Jyoti’s (played by Barkha Singh) boyfriend, Dr. Vikram.

While her brothers will go against their relationship, Munni (Madirakshi) and Bittu (Vishal) would take a heroic stand to ensure a happy ending to their love story.

Confirming the news, Paras Madaan, shared, “I am excited to play Dr. Vikram in Jaat Ki Jugni. People can expect a lot of drama and action to unfold as Munni’s brothers who also happen to be Jyoti’s brothers (cousins) go against our relationship. After playing negative characters, I am quite excited to play a positive role."

All the best Paras!