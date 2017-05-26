Paras Madaan turns movie critic with 2TicketzPlzz

2TicketzPlzz is a film based review show with a unique concept. Siddharth Kak and his daughter Antara Kak will review the film professionally, and actors Paras Madaan and Imraan Lightwala will have a separate section 5 Point Nonsense wherein they will talk about some 'nonsense facts'.

It will cater to the young audience for whom entertainment quota is more important than technical aspects.

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, Paras Madaan shared, “It was a beautiful experience reviewing films. While Imraan and I are hosting 5 Point Nonsense, Siddharth Kak and Antara Kak will be reviewing films professionally. We really have a fun time shooting.”

“We sit together and discuss the various aspects and then figure out how we should go about it. Since comic timing is most important we tend to take current subjects to add humour. Recently for Meri Pyari Bindu, our comment that Parineeta should have just lip synced like Justin Bieber got us rave reviews.”

He further added, “Apart from the content, we are also working towards the look and feel. It's a great experience for the team.”

Paras also talked about the idea which inspired him to do this show.

He said, “We were planning to do something like this since a long time. We had discussions with Siddharth Kak, and finalised on having a segment where we can review a film that a layman can connect with."

“If I can get the chance to review old movies, I would choose Do Aankhe Barah Haath, Bombay to Goa and Mughal e Azam,” Paras signed off.

Here catch one of his fun episodes here: