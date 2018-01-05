Paras Raajj Ganndhhi set to debut on TV with 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

The soon to be launched channel Discovery Jeet has already become talk of the town for the kind of shows that will be rolled on the channel.



21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 indeed is a show that we all are looking forward to because of its storyline and stellar cast.



We hear that the series, which revolves around 21 soldiers, has roped in actor Paras Raajj Ganndhhi to play one of the major roles.



Paras, who hails from Ghaziabad, has been a theatre artist and also played a key role in the movie Phullu. He is making his TV debut with this project.

Our source informs us that, Paras has been roped in to play the role of Ram Singh who is quite a fearless soldier. An emotional person by nature, Ram Singh is someone who is always ready to do anything for his dear ones. He has a major role to play in the series.



