Star Plus keeps bringing to its audience, a new drama series every now and then. This time again, the GEC is all set to gift its viewers a promising new show. While the pilot shoot for this upcoming Star Plus show is already in full swing in Varanasi, sources close to TellyChakkar.com have revealed the names of the actors who have been roped in for the show. Read on...

Actor Paras Madaan, who was last seen portraying the character of Dr. Vikram in Sony TV’s Jatt Ki Jugni produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and Vinny Arora who played a cameo in Colors’ Udaan produced by Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada and also happens to be actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife are shooting for the pilot.

Samiksha Bhatnagar is also roped in to shoot for the pilot series. She has earlier appeared in many daily dramas but is best known for her portrayal of Gurpreet in Star Plus’ Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

Ujjwal Rana has appeared in dramas like Ghar Ek Sapnaa and Meher. The actor who has appeared in a lot of Gujarati and Bollywood films is also a part of the cast for the series.

The fourth name is that of Binny Sharma who debuted on the small screen with Zee TV’s Sanjog Se Bani Sangini opposite Iqbal Khan. Binny, who also happens to be a very talented dancer actor was a finalist in the ZEE TV reality dance show Dance India Dance season 2 produced by Essel Vision.

The title for the show has not yet been decided.

We tried to reach out to actors but they remained unavailable for comments.

Keep a tab on TellyChakkar.com for more updates on this one.



