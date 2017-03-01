Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil to see a new entry

Post leap, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms) has been much more exciting twists and turns. And now, it is time for a new entry which will add more drama in the track.

Pulkit Bangia, who has played central roles in shows like Main Naa Bhoolungi, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Satrangi Sasural, will now don the role of Armaan Khurana bright in to create troubles for Raghav (Arjun Bijlani).

As viewers have already been introduced to a character Khurana, who is Raghav’s business rival, his younger brother Armaan will now make an entry.

Shares a source, “Armaan will be a complete spoilt brat who would woo Raghav’s sister Ira (Rimi Das). While Raghav will find out that his love towards Ira is motivated by revenge, he would be helpless as Armaan will threaten to disclose some personal secrets of Ira in case he reveals his reality.”

Soon, Armaan will be joined by his elder brother and the two will create havoc in Raghav’s life.

When we called Pulkit, he confirmed his entry and told us, “I have already started shoot and my entry will air sometime next week. It is a fabulous show and I would want people to stay hooked as there are loads of drama coming up.”

