Actor Rajev Paul says his late parents blessings got him a chance to be a part of new TV show "Jiji Maa".

"When I got a call for this show in March 2017 this year, not many know, but I had lost my father Colonel Jogendra Singh Paul on December 26, 2016. So, I was not even in Mumbai for a couple of months. I was in an emotional turmoil as just two years back, we had lost our mother due to cancer," Rajeev said in a statement.



"So, it was not in most trying times when I was certainly not looking for work, neither expected anything nor was I at my best. So, I reluctantly went for the meeting and I was not surprised but shocked when I got this final offer. I guess it's my parents' blessings that got me this role," he added.



"Jiji Maa" also features Tanvi Dogra, Bhavika Sharma and Pallavi Pradhan.