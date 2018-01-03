Hot Downloads

Paresh Ganatra roped in for Colors’ Belan Wali Bahu

DhariniSanghavi
By DhariniSanghavi
03 Jan 2018

Colors is all set to bring forth another exciting tale to entertain the viewers!

Titled Belan Wali Bahu and produced by Shoonya Square, the show will be starring Krystle D’Souza and Dheeraj Sarna in lead roles!!!

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that talented actor Paresh Ganatra, who was last seen on SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar, has been roped in for Belan Wali Bahu.

Our source informs us, Paresh has been roped in to play an important cameo in the series and his character will be introduced in 20 days after the commencement of the show.

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Paresh, he confirmed being a part of the show but refused to divulge any details further.

Keep reading this space for more updates! 

