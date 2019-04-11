Paresh Pahuja and Sheetal Thakur bag Fuh Se Fantasy

MUMBAI: Voot’s upcoming web-series Fuh Se Fantasy has the audience super excited.

The series revolves around the varied sexual fantasies of couples.



The promo of the web-series has received a lot of attention for its bold concept.



TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Paresh Pahuja and Sheetal Thakur will play important roles in the upcoming episodes of the series.



A close source from the project said, 'The episode will be titled The Girl Next Door and will have interesting characters and storyline.'



Paresh is known for his pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, whereas Sheetal has her hands full with digital projects and was a part of TV serials like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai.



We tried reaching out to the actors, but they remained unavailable for comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.