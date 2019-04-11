News

Paresh Pahuja and Sheetal Thakur bag Fuh Se Fantasy

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
11 Apr 2019 02:08 PM

MUMBAIVoot’s upcoming web-series Fuh Se Fantasy has the audience super excited.

The series revolves around the varied sexual fantasies of couples.

The promo of the web-series has received a lot of attention for its bold concept.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Paresh Pahuja and Sheetal Thakur will play important roles in the upcoming episodes of the series.

A close source from the project said, 'The episode will be titled The Girl Next Door and will have interesting characters and storyline.'

Paresh is known for his pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, whereas Sheetal has her hands full with digital projects and was a part of TV serials like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai.

We tried reaching out to the actors, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Paresh Pahuja, Sheetal Thakur, Fuh Se Fantasy, web-series, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Joker
Joker
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days