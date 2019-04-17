Pari actress Ritabhari Chakraborty’s BEWITCHING look

KOLKATA: Ritabhari Chakraborty, who is known for Bengali films like Chotushkone and Colkatay Columbus, is one of the most stylish actresses in Tollywood. Be it a sari or a dress or a bikini, she slips into every outfit with ease and carries them with panache.

The actress, who also acted in the Anushka Sharma starrer Hindi supernatural horror film Pari, shares stylish photos of herself on her Instagram handle, and sets major fashion goals for her fans. If you browse through her profile, you will certainly get some style and posing tips from her.

Yesterday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous photo of herself. She wore an off shoulder attire and played with her hairs and eyes, looking bewitching. We absolutely loved how elegantly she posed for the lens. Check out her post below.

Speaking about her upcoming project, Ritabhari next will be seen in Raj Chakraborty’s directorial venture Shesh Theke Shuru. The film stars Jeet and Koel Mallick in lead roles, while Ritabhari is playing the second female lead. Here check out Ritabhari’s latest post about the film: