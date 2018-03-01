Home > Tv > Tv News
'Pari' is not like the 'usual' Indian horror films

01 Mar 2018 03:56 PM

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Pari' is different from the usual horror films in India, says the film's co-producer Prernaa Arora.

"'Pari' is not like the usual horror films in India with creaking doors, ear-shattering background score and crashing chandeliers. This is a totally different take on the spooky theme. The horror is so organically introduced into everyday life that audiences will be stunned," Arora said.

She said audiences will get to see Anushka like never before. 

What do you think of Anushka Sharma?



"She has played a funny ghost before (in 'Phillauri'). In 'Pari', she is something else. I don't think any actress in the world has played this kind of a chilling character," Arora said.

Just like everyone else, we are looking forward to watch Anushka Sharma send chills down our spines with her new avatar.

 
