'Pari' is not like the 'usual' Indian horror films

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Pari' is different from the usual horror films in India, says the film's co-producer Prernaa Arora.

"'Pari' is not like the usual horror films in India with creaking doors, ear-shattering background score and crashing chandeliers. This is a totally different take on the spooky theme. The horror is so organically introduced into everyday life that audiences will be stunned," Arora said.



She said audiences will get to see Anushka like never before.