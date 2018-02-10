Paridhi Sharma set to make a comeback with Star Bharat's next

Mumbai: It’s raining breaking stories from the desk of TellyChakkar this weekend!

To make your weekend even more special, we have some good news, especially for the Paridhi Sharma fans. She has been on a sabbatical from the small screen from quite a long time now. But, the actress, who rose to fame with Zee TV’s popular historical drama Jodha Akbar, is all set to make a grand comeback.

Yes, you heard it right and TellyChakkar has all the details for you! Read on –

Renowned producer Arvind Babbal, who had enthralled the audience with his show Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani for Life OK is ready to launch his next venture for Star Bharat.

Our source informs us that the show is going to be a mythological drama based on goddess Vaishno Devi, which is going to be a finite series of 50 episodes. Paridhi Sharma has been finalized to play the titular role of goddess Vaishno Devi in the series.

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Paridhi Sharma but could not connect with the actress.

What Do you think of Paridhi Sharma?

Producer Arvind Babbal too remained unavailable for comment.

Are you excited to see Paridhi back on screen? Do let us know in the comment box below.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.