Parineeta Borthakur to star in 'Bepannaah'

Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who quit Meri Durga due to personal issues earlier this year, will return to the small screen with the show "Bepannaah".

"I'm coming back on television, and I'm excited to begin my shoot from today (Wednesday). I enjoyed working with the channel (Colors). So, it's an opportunity to reunite with them. I hope people give me same love and like my work in the show," Parineeta said in a statement.

Her other show "Swaragini -- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur" was also aired on Colors channel.

Parineeta will play the role of a mother to actor Harshad Chopda (protagonist) and will star opposite actor Rajesh Khattar in the new show.

"My character's name is Anjana Hooda. She is the mother of the lead actor. It's a very interesting role," she said.

(Source: IANS)