Pari's friendship drama with Rohan in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

10 Aug 2019 09:14 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Pari and Rohan are growing closer, just like Sonakshi and Rohit.

Pari seems to be happy to have a friend like Rohan.

However, she is against Rohit and Sonakshi's growing closeness.

Pari is actually using Rohan as a puppet and planning a huge conspiracy against the Sippys.

She obtains information about Rohit so that she can keep Sonakshi away from him.

Pari will even use Rohan against Pooja to compete against her.

Will Rohan realize her true intentions?

past seven days