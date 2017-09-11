Actor Paritosh Tripathi will be back as the host of the upcoming second season of dance based reality show "Super Dancer Season 2".

He says he is eager to start shooting for the show, to be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

"I am feeling very nostalgic and my heart is pumping faster. It's very hard to express the feeling of coming back home and 'Super Dancer' has been more than a home to me. It is an exciting moment to be on that stage," Paritosh said in a statement.

"I am eagerly awaiting to play my famous character ‘Mama' again. I want to thank the channel for trusting me again and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this show," he added.

Paritosh's avatar as 'TRP Mama' was loved by all the judges.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, ace choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu will return as judges in the second season of the show. Paritosh will host with Rithvik Dhanjani. The show will go on air on September 30.