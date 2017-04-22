Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Parmeet Sethi to make a comeback with Sony TV’s next!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2017 02:57 PM

Small screen will soon witness a group of talented stars making their comeback on small screen.

There have been reports about Hussain Kuwajerwala, Nausheen Sardar Ali, Niki Aneja Walia, Uravashi Dholakia and others, all set to once again step under the spotlight.

Now, it’s time to welcome the very talented actor cum director Parmeet Sethi back to TV. After a long gap, Parmeet is making his acting comeback with Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd’s next for Sony Entertainment Television.

The show based on YRF's Lamhe will have young child actor Afaan Khan and Swaragini fame Tejasswi Prakash playing the leads respectively. The story line will focus on the lives of a royal Rajasthani family.

As per our sources, Parmeet will play a pivotal cameo in the show. He will portray the head of the family taking all the important decision and veteran actress Kishori Shahane will play his wife.

Other actors who will be part of the project are Jiten Lalwani, Bhuvan Singh, Anjali Gupta, Meenu Panchal, Simran Natekar, Rahul Tyagi, Apoorva Dhyani, Kasturi Banerjee, Purab Modi and Girish Sahdev.

Are you excited to see Parmeet back to TV? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.

Tags > Parmeet Sethi, Sony TV, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Nausheen Sardar Ali, Niki Aneja Walia, Uravashi Dholakia, Jiten Lalwani, Bhuvan Singh, Anjali Gupta, Meenu Panchal, Simran Natekar, Rahul Tyagi, Apoorva Dhyani, Kasturi Banerjee, Purab Modi, Girish Sahdev,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top