Parmeet Sethi to make a comeback with Sony TV’s next!

Small screen will soon witness a group of talented stars making their comeback on small screen.

There have been reports about Hussain Kuwajerwala, Nausheen Sardar Ali, Niki Aneja Walia, Uravashi Dholakia and others, all set to once again step under the spotlight.

Now, it’s time to welcome the very talented actor cum director Parmeet Sethi back to TV. After a long gap, Parmeet is making his acting comeback with Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd’s next for Sony Entertainment Television.

The show based on YRF's Lamhe will have young child actor Afaan Khan and Swaragini fame Tejasswi Prakash playing the leads respectively. The story line will focus on the lives of a royal Rajasthani family.

As per our sources, Parmeet will play a pivotal cameo in the show. He will portray the head of the family taking all the important decision and veteran actress Kishori Shahane will play his wife.

Other actors who will be part of the project are Jiten Lalwani, Bhuvan Singh, Anjali Gupta, Meenu Panchal, Simran Natekar, Rahul Tyagi, Apoorva Dhyani, Kasturi Banerjee, Purab Modi and Girish Sahdev.

