'Parrot' to play cupid in Life OK's Ghulaam

Life OK and Parin Multimedia’s recently launched show Ghulaam has kick-started to a heart-warming response!!

The story ahead will see love blossoming between the lead pair Rangeela (Param Singh) and Shivani (Niti Taylor).

The interesting aspect in the story line is that a ‘parrot’ will play cupid between the two of them!!

Yes, as per the ongoing track, Rangeela will be so impressed upon seeing the parrot that he will decide to take its help to win over Shivani’s love.

How sweet!!

In the track to come, Rangeela and the parrot will become the closest of friends in the near future. And Rangeela will use the parrot as the cupid in his love story with Shivani.

We also hear that the parrot, affectionately called as Bholey on the set has already gotten very close to Niti Taylor, who essays the role of Shivani.

We buzzed Niti and she told us, “Just like Bholey is Shivani’s close friend in the show, the parrot has gotten close to me too.”

Are you excited to see the parrot helping Rangeela in winning his love?

Watch this space for more updates.