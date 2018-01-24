Home > Tv > Tv News
Parth and Shorvori to have a hit and miss moment in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2018 07:30 PM

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Time to witness some hits and misses moments in Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak, which is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.  

The storyline of the show has recently witnessed a twist in tale when Parth (Rohan Gandotra) learnt about Shorvori (Rashami Desai) being alive.

For the uninitiated, Parth spotted Shorvori on a news channel and got to know that she is in Nainital.

In the recent episodes of the series, we saw Parth and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) leaving for Nainital to search Shorvori. Meanwhile, Shorvori has joined a music school to begin a new journey and move on in her life.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Parth will learn about a café where Shorvori often pays a visit but unfortunately the café will fail to bring them together.

And guess what? 

Parth will blame Teni for missing the chance to meet Shorvori because she is the reason why they reached late at the café.

The viewers will get to witness some hits and misses moments between Parth and Shorvori in Nainital.

Will the duo finally meet? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

