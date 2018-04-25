Parth and Teni encounter naxalites; turn saviours for each other

MUMBAI:Post Rashami Desai’s exit from Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) and the handsome Iqbal Khan’s entry in the show, the latest episode of the show saw how Parth (Rohan Gandotra) took Ipshita for shopping at a mall.

The drama proceeded to showcasing how Parth informed Indu on their way home that he almost ran into Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) back at the mall and speculated that she is still suffering from a memory loss since she did not recognize him. Indu, on the other hand, gave Parth a heads up that they really need to find Teni’s whereabouts as Ipshita also needs her mother back.

What do you think Dil se dil tak?

In the upcoming episodes, Parth and Teni will finally meet in an eerie situation which will turn out to be rather erratic as a few naxalites will end up kidnapping the minister. Having witnessed the abduction, their lives will be in danger and the duo will run to save their lives.

Parth and Teni will hide in a cupboard kept on a terrace. While Teni will be afraid, Parth will be seen comforting her.