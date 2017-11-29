Parth asks Teni to leave the Bhansuhali house in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

TellyChakkar already reported about the pleasant moments coming in the Bhanushali family with Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) giving birth to a baby girl in the Colors' popular daily, Dil Se Dil Tak.

In the upcoming episodes of the series produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, we hear that a major drama will unfold and that the family’s happiness will be short-lived.

Our source informs us that Parth (Siddharth Shukla) will finally come to Teni's rescue when she will be critical. Also, he will take the baby home and won't allow Teni to meet her. Parth will pay a hefty amount to Teni for being the surrogate mother of his child and will ask her to leave the house. His decision will leave Teni and the family shocked.

It would be interesting to watch if Teni leaves the house or not and the consequences of Parth's decision.

We tried but could not reach to Jasmin for a comment.