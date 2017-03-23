Hot Downloads

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Joker
Joker
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Meer Ali
Meer Ali

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?

Singing reality show
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Parth to get close to Teni in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2017 05:56 PM

Love stories are never easy, complications make it really tough.

Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) delves on the same lines with a love triangle adding spice.

With Parth (Sidharth Shukla) getting close to Teni, Shorvori (Rashami Desai) has been feeling the burn. And now, in the coming episodes, she will further receive a major setback.

Teni, will be seen having a major craving for the smell of gobar (cow dung) owing to her pregnancy. Wanting to make her happy, Shorvori will get the same for her and Teni, like a kid will be seen enjoying with the dung.

She will also tell Shorvori that she wants to eat all kinds of vegetables, and like a true friend the latter will head out to cook Undhiyo (a Gujarati delicacy which is made up of veggies) for her.

Shared a source, “On noticing Shorvori in the kitchen, Parth will go and hug her but will get annoyed as Shorvori’s dirty hands will leave a mark on his shirt.”

Saddened over upsetting Parth, Shorvori will get shocked to see Parth playing with gobar with Teni and dirtying his hands. She will get disheartened over his bias behaviour and not know how to react.

Ouch!

What will happen next? Will Teni’s closeness to Parth take him away from Shorvori?

We could not reach the actors for a comment. Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

Tags > Colors, Dil Se Dil Tak, TV show, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top