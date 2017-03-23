Parth to get close to Teni in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

Love stories are never easy, complications make it really tough.

Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) delves on the same lines with a love triangle adding spice.

With Parth (Sidharth Shukla) getting close to Teni, Shorvori (Rashami Desai) has been feeling the burn. And now, in the coming episodes, she will further receive a major setback.

Teni, will be seen having a major craving for the smell of gobar (cow dung) owing to her pregnancy. Wanting to make her happy, Shorvori will get the same for her and Teni, like a kid will be seen enjoying with the dung.

She will also tell Shorvori that she wants to eat all kinds of vegetables, and like a true friend the latter will head out to cook Undhiyo (a Gujarati delicacy which is made up of veggies) for her.

Shared a source, “On noticing Shorvori in the kitchen, Parth will go and hug her but will get annoyed as Shorvori’s dirty hands will leave a mark on his shirt.”

Saddened over upsetting Parth, Shorvori will get shocked to see Parth playing with gobar with Teni and dirtying his hands. She will get disheartened over his bias behaviour and not know how to react.

Ouch!

What will happen next? Will Teni’s closeness to Parth take him away from Shorvori?

We could not reach the actors for a comment. Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.