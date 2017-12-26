Hot Downloads

News

Parth to get shot while saving Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 06:56 PM

Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) have gone the limitstar to save their little angel Ipshita in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

They have now come in front of Madamji (Kanika Maheshwari) and she has vowed to name the baby girl Chingari.

In the upcoming episodes, the duo will trick Madamji and will try to escape. Madamji will summon her goons to follow Teni and Parth and during the chase, Teni’s foot will get stuck in the drainage pipe.

Teni will then request Parth to save the baby and leave her at the spot to deal with the goons and Madamji. A tensed Parth will leave Teni only to come back to rescue her with a team of cops.

A source from the sets informs, “The cops will catch hold of Madamji but in a fit of rage, she will pull a gun on Teni. Parth will step in to save her from the gunshot.”

Stay tuned for more updates. 





