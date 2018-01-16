Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Parth to learn about Shorvori being alive; honeymoon drama next in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2018 05:25 PM

The audience recently witnessed some happy moments in Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones while Shorvori (Rashami Desai) reached there and is shocked to see the duo getting married.

For the uninitiated, Shorvori was believed to be dead in a car accident but she had escaped and ran away because she didn’t want to trouble her family members because of her brain tumor. Now when she has recovered from her illness, she wanted to make a comeback in Parth’s life but the destiny had something else in store for her.

We hear that in the coming episodes, Parth and Teni will make a new beginning and the audience will witness some interesting twists in tale in the coming episodes.

Our source informs us that in the coming episode, Parth will learn about Shorvori being alive and he will also get to know that she is in Nainital.

While the Bhanushali family will be planning for a honeymoon trip for Parth and Teni, the duo will decide to go to Nainital to look for Shorvori’s whereabouts.

Will Parth and Teni be able to find Shorvori? It will be interesting to watch as what the destiny has in store for them.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they were busy shooting.

Stay tunes to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favorite shows. 

Tags > Colors tv, Dil Se Dil Tak, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Rohan Gandotra, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Ankit Gera
Ankit Gera
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days