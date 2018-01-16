Parth to learn about Shorvori being alive; honeymoon drama next in Dil Se Dil Tak

The audience recently witnessed some happy moments in Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones while Shorvori (Rashami Desai) reached there and is shocked to see the duo getting married.

For the uninitiated, Shorvori was believed to be dead in a car accident but she had escaped and ran away because she didn’t want to trouble her family members because of her brain tumor. Now when she has recovered from her illness, she wanted to make a comeback in Parth’s life but the destiny had something else in store for her.

We hear that in the coming episodes, Parth and Teni will make a new beginning and the audience will witness some interesting twists in tale in the coming episodes.

Our source informs us that in the coming episode, Parth will learn about Shorvori being alive and he will also get to know that she is in Nainital.

While the Bhanushali family will be planning for a honeymoon trip for Parth and Teni, the duo will decide to go to Nainital to look for Shorvori’s whereabouts.

Will Parth and Teni be able to find Shorvori? It will be interesting to watch as what the destiny has in store for them.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they were busy shooting.

