Parth to leave Teni in Colors' Dil Se Dil Tak?

After a sorrowful turn of events post Shorvori’s (Rashami Desai) death, the viewers of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak are now witnessing some cute and fun moments in the ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have witnessed how Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) troubled her caretaker so that she leaves the house and now after learning that she will have to go through a lot of pain while giving birth to her child, she is quite scared of it now.

On the other hand, Parth (Siddharth Shukla) is still not able to get over Shorvori’s memories. Now, we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Parth will end up taking a decision to get rid of Shorvori’s memories.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Parth will decide to move to US. On the other hand, the Bhanushali family will be worried to know about Parth’s decision to move to US thinking that loneliness will make things worse for him. Teni will think of different ideas to stop Parth from going to the US.”

Will their plan to stop Parth work? Well, it would be fun to watch.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.