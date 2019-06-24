Parth Samthaan and Ankita Lokhande have this in common

MUMBAI: There are many real love stories in the entertainment world. While some lasted for life giving relationship goals to many, some did not proceed after a point. When it comes to our favourite celebs, Parth Samthaan and Ankita Lokhande dated Bollywood actors in past, but their respective relationships did not last.



Parth Samthaan dated Disha Patani



Parth Samthaan and Disha Patani were in a relationship. The duo was seeing each other for over a year, but later trouble knocked at the door of their paradise. According to the reports, it was none other than Disha who called the relationship off after she found out Parth was dating an ex-Bigg Boss contestant. She is now reportedly dating a Bollywood actor.



Ankita Lokhande dated Sushant Singh Rajput



While shooting for the popular television soap Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande fell in love. After going strong for seven years, the couple called it quits in 2016, leaving everyone shocked.



Which couple amongst them was your favourite? Let us know in the comment section below.