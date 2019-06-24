News

Parth Samthaan and Ankita Lokhande have this in common

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: There are many real love stories in the entertainment world. While some lasted for life giving relationship goals to many, some did not proceed after a point. When it comes to our favourite celebs, Parth Samthaan and Ankita Lokhande dated Bollywood actors in past, but their respective relationships did not last.

Parth Samthaan dated Disha Patani     

Parth Samthaan and Disha Patani were in a relationship. The duo was seeing each other for over a year, but later trouble knocked at the door of their paradise. According to the reports, it was none other than Disha who called the relationship off after she found out Parth was dating an ex-Bigg Boss contestant. She is now reportedly dating a Bollywood actor. 

Ankita Lokhande dated Sushant Singh Rajput 

While shooting for the popular television soap Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande fell in love. After going strong for seven years, the couple called it quits in 2016, leaving everyone shocked.   

Which couple amongst them was your favourite? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tags > Parth Samthaan, Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Pavitra Rishta, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

past seven days