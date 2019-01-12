Parth Samthaan and Pooja Banerjee to sizzle on screen in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 2

: Parth and Pooja are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where they essay the role of brother and sister. The two share a great bond off-screen as well.The duo will be paired opposite each other in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 2. A few months ago, Parth has flown down to UAE for the shooting the web-series.Parth shared an adorable photo with Pooja and captioned it with their character names, that is, Faizal and Bani.Well, these days, Parth is receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance as Anurag in Kasautii, and we are sure he will ace the role of Faizal too.

It will be interesting and exciting to see the two romance each other on screen for the first time.