Parth Samthaan and Varun Sood team up once again

MUMBAI: Parth and Varun are one of the most loved men on television today, and they both have a massive fan following. Parth these days is ruling the television screens with his performance as Anurag in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, whereas Varun rose to fame with his stint in the show Ace of Space and will soon be seen as the host of Roadies.



The two are very close friends and often share posts that show their bond. Vikas Gupta, Varun, and Parth are like three musketeers when it comes into their friendship.



Parth recently shared a post and informed his fans that he and Varun will be soon coming together for a show, and that is none other than MTV’s BCL.



Well, all we can say is that in such a competitive industry, it’s good to see friendships like this.



Check out the post here.