Parth Samthaan betrays Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most successful shows on television, and people love the chemistry between Erica and Parth. The chemistry they both share on-screen and off-screen is loved by the audience, and they have a massive fan following. Recently, at the Indian Telly Awards, the two won the Favorite Jodi Award, which wasn’t a surprise.



Erica is one of the most popular and successful actress these days on television, and she is quite active on her social media accounts. The actress came live today on her Instagram account and interacted with her fans as she was making breakfast for herself.



Her co-star and very dear friend Parth too joined the live session and asked her to say his name, to which she called out to him and told him that she has something for him, and she brought a mango.



Meanwhile, Erica revealed to her fans how Parth has betrayed her as he had promised to order rasgullas for her, which she has not received as yet. To which Parth replied that he had ordered through the phone and that she had forgotten about it.



Well, it is no secret there that Parth and Erica share a really good friendship.