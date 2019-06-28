Parth Samthaan enjoys doing this in pleasant weather!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors today. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry. He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He is seen opposite Erica Fernandes in the show, and their onscreen chemistry is also popular among the audience.

The actor has managed to mesmerise his fans and the audience with his charming personality. A rockstar in the true sense, he enjoys a huge fan following.

Parth is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. He frequently shares updates about his reel and real life. While going through his Instagram handle, we came to know what he enjoys the most. He enjoys long drives in lovely weather.

Take a look below: