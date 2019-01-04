Parth Samthaan's pearls of wisdom for his fans

MUMBAI: Parth is undoubtedly loved as Anurag in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and the actor shares a trait with his character in real life also.

That trait is none other than wisdom. As we all have seen, Anurag uses his wisdom and smartness time and again in the various instances that involve himself and Prerna, and his loyal fans know that Parth in real life is also quite a wise man, so whenever he says something, they really pay attention.

Parth recently shared some pearls of wisdom on his Twitter account. The actor’s words are something one must follow, and we are sure his fans agree with him.

Give chances to those who let go of their ego & want it ; Not to those who don’t even show that they care. pic.twitter.com/6W5wd28H8u — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) January 1, 2019

