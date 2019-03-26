News

Parth Samthaan has trained me well on how not to react to social media comments: Vikas Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 07:18 PM
MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta, who is a producer and a former Bigg Boss contestant, says that actor Parth Samthaan has trained him well on how not to react to social media comments.  

Social media bullying is not a new thing, and being a celebrity Vikas too has faced trolls. In an interview with a leading publication, when he was asked how he deals with this negativity that he has to face online, he said, “There are a couple of people who have helped me. The first among them is Parth Samthaan. He has trained me well on how not to react to social media comments." 
 


Speaking about his fans, he further said to the daily, "Dare someone say anything against me, they will give it right back to them. I just listen to them and life is all sorted then."

On the professional front, Vikas Gupta is a part of the reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra, while Parth Samthaan is portraying the role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
