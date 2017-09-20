TV’s heartthrob Parth Samthaan is off the TV screens for quite a long time. He is not so active on social media, therefore, not much is known about his status.

Now, we have learned that the actor is hospitalised.

Don’t worry! Nothing serious.

Happened so, Parth’s close buddy, Charlie Chauhan posted his picture on her social media account. Though the TV beauty’s Insta-story was funny, Parth’s fans went berserk, to know that their favorite actor is not keeping well.

We spoke to the Roadies fame Chauhan to know about the star’s condition. In conversation with TellyChakkar.com she said, “Nothing serious has happened. His BP just dropped low. Due to his sleeping schedule, it happened. He was in Hyderabad, recently. But now he is fine.”

We dropped a text to Parth to check for his condition and are yet to get a revert till the time of filing the article.

Charlie and Parth both were seen together in MTV’s Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and have been best of buds since then.

Take a look at Charlie’s post on Instagram.