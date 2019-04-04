Parth Samthaan joins ‘THIS’ cricket team!

There is always something new our celebrities have to offer to us in terms of entertainment. While we thoroughly enjoy all what we see of them on television through their characters in daily soaps, we can’t have enough of what they engage in in their personal lives too.After wrapping up their exhaustive shoots, actors are now seen practicing for the upcoming Box Cricket League (BCL), an Indian sports reality television show where celebrities are seen competing with each other in an indoor cricket game format. This league witnesses many A-listers from the world of television competing with one another, and this time, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan will also join the cricket tournament!

Parth has joined Kolkota Babumoshayes, and the team feels that the man has the much needed aggression for cricket! Take a look at the post shared by the official handle of the BCL team.On the work front, Parth has gained immeasurable popularity with his character of Anurag Basu in Kasautii. He stars opposite the gorgeous Erica Fernandes, and the audiences cannot have enough of their chemistry.