Parth Samthaan loves to twin with his guy friends!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite the gorgeous actress Niti Taylor. His onscreen chemistry with the actress was loved by the audience.

The actor has managed to woo his fans with his charming smile, and he is a rock star in the true sense. He enjoys a huge fan following.

The lad is making his fans go gaga over him with his performance in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna.

Parth shares a first-class bond with his guy friends in television Industry which can’t be easily described in words. The actor is always seen twinning with his friends. Just a few days ago, he was seen twinning with Arjun Bijlani by wearing red colour jackets on the sets of Kitchen Champion.

Take a look below:

Also, recently, he posted a picture with Vikas Gupta wherein the duo was seen flaunting the same jackets on the sets of MTV’s Ace Of Space!

Check out the picture here:

Isn’t it lovely?