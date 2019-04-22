News

Parth Samthaan posts an emotional message on his father’s sudden demise

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan’s father Mr Lagathe breathed his last on Friday. He had been hospitalised a couple of days before he passed away. Parth left to Pune as soon as he heard the news.

According to Spotboye, the actor has resumed shoot for Kasautii but is still grieving the loss of his father.

Parth wrote an emotional message for his late dad. Take a look.

'The man known for his vibrant smile, his hard work, and the way he kept his relations .........perhaps the last time I saw Him smiling ...RIP Pappa ....Love....Always.'

Our heartfelt condolences to his family.

