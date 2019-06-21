Parth Samthaan’s latest picture will mesmerise you

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is ruling the television screens these days with his performance as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has become a household name and has a massive fan following.

Parth is one of the few actors who are very active on social media. He keeps on sharing something or the other to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts. He makes sure to treat his fans with his pictures on social media.

Well, recently, the actor shared a dashing picture of himself and wrote an interesting caption. It’s a throwback photo and he also wrote ‘from past to future’ alongside the photo. There is no doubt that Parth has come a long way since he started his career. Today he is the lead actor of India’s number one production house, Balaji’s show, Kasutii Zindagi Kay.

Check the post here: