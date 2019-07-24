News

Parth Samthaan shows his patriotic side

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Parth is one of the most loved actors of television, and he is currently ruling the television screens with his performance as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His character is loved by the audience, and the actor has a massive fan following.

Parth was recently in Belgium for a holiday and had a gala time there. The ace actor also attended a music concert. In one of his posts, he is holding the Indian flag, giving out proud and patriotic feels.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Tomorrowland music festival, Parth Samthaan, Brussels, Belgium, Gumrah,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days