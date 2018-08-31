Parth Samthaan still ‘dicey’ about Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

MUMBAI: TV actor Parth Samthaan is currently in one of his best phases. After the success of Kaisi Yeh Yaarian 4 on the digital platforms, the actor will also be seen in a highly anticipated project. Parth is playing Anurag Basu in the reboot of the iconic Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Recently, TellyChakkar had a chance to speak to him during an event. When we asked him about it, he replied with a smirk, ‘I can’t say much right now. Let’s see! Things are dicey right now. You’ll get to know soon about all the updates.’

It is a little strange that Parth used the word ‘dicey’ when his pictures of shooting with co-star Erica Fernandes are all over the internet. TellyChakkar earlier did a story when Parth was seen along with Erica and Pooja in his Bengali get up, shooting for the daily soap

The actors have started shooting in Kolkata. The romantic saga will go on air from 25 September.

Erica will play Prerna, while Hina Khan will be seen as Komolika.

It seems that the makers and cast have decided to confuse the audience.

Well, we’ll just have to wait for the show to go on air.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.