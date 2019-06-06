THIS is Parth Samthaan's favorite thing to do!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors today. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry.

The actor has managed to captivate his fans and the audience with his charming personality. A rockstar in the true sense, he enjoys a huge fan following.

Parth is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

Parth is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. He frequently shares updates about his reel and real life.

While going through his Instagram, we observed that sleeping seems to be among his top priorities after acting!

Take a look below.