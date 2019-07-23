News

Parth Samthaan's pictures from TOMORROWLAND will mermerize you!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jul 2019 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: While the fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaarian were elated and overwhelmed on the show completing 5 years and poured in their best wishes for Parth and Niti, who are better known as Manik and Nandini of the show, Parth was off on a mini vacation.

Shooting can get monotonous, and just like we need that much-needed break from our work and feel the desire to unwind before resuming, our television stars work day in and day out to shoot for the show and entertain the fans.

While we absolutely love him as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth jetted of to Belgium for the Tomorrowland concert, an EDM concert which is one of the biggest in Europe.  Parth took to social media to share posts and stories, and it looks like Parth had a ball of a time watching those electrifying performances.

Take a look.

Are you a fan of EDM fests too? Let Parth know in the comments section below!

past seven days