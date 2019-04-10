Parth Samthaan's Tweet On Ex-Lovers is making us think is He Hinting At Erica Fernandes' Past Relationship?

MUMBAI: Parth and Erica are one of the most loved television on-screen couples and is ruling the television screens with their performance as Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Well there are many media reports doing the rounds that Erica and Parth are not just good friends and the duo are more than just good friends and it seems that this is one the prime reasons for Hina’s absence from Parth’s birthday as Erica played a key role in planning the guest list and didn't want Hina to be a part of the celebrations.



In fact, their bond has grown to such an extent that they arrive, eat and leave together from sets. Now, here’s Parth strongly hinting that he is in a relationship with Shaheer Sheikh’s former girlfriend, Erica Fernandes.



It seems like history is repeating itself as Ekta Kapoor’s Anurag and Prerna have again fallen in love in the same way as the earlier case being Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Now as the show has become number one, Parth and Erica are likely to have another reason to celebrate. The recent firm popularity of the show might be the reason why Hina Khan may decide to come back and when her film shoots are complete- the main one being Vikram Bhatt film where she plays the editor of a fashion magazine who gets victimized by a cyber criminal.