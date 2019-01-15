Parth Samthan turns a director

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched shows on the television. The fans simply love the chemistry between the handsome Parth Samthan aka Anurag Basu and the gorgeous Erica Fernandes aka Prerna in the show.

Not only on sets, the duo is seen spending a nice fun time with the cast of KZK2. Hina Khan who plays the role of Komolika in the show enjoys a huge fan following and is currently seen creating trying to woo Anurag in the show. The bond between Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Anurag’s sister Nivedita Basu is also admired by the fans and the duo is now going to be soon seen paired opposite each other in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

Seems like Parth Samthan not only wants to woo the audience by his charm but also his directorial skills! In a recent post shared by Parth Samthan the chocolate boy of television is seen showing off his directorial skills while shooting a scene of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Chechout the video below!

Don’t forget to share with us, what do you think about Parth Samthan as a director.