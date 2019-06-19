Parth's sweet and heartfelt wish for his friend

MUMBAI: Parth is one of the most loved television actors these days. He is currently is entertaining the audience with his performance as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.
Parth is very active on social media and frequently updates his fans about his life. He recently shared a post where he said how much he missed his high school days as he wished a friend whose wedding he attended.
He said, 'I still remember that high school time when we used to study at coffee shops literally every night Time really flies bro @mr.rohitgujar congratulations Wish you a Happy Married life and all the best for this beautiful journey with your better half Stay blessed.'
Check the post here.
View this post on Instagram
Still remember that high school time when we used to study at coffee shops literally every night Time really flies bro @mr.rohitgujar congratulationsWish you a Happy Married life and all the best for this beautiful journey with your better half Stay blessed Styled by @shrushti_216 Outfit : @pankysoni
Add new comment