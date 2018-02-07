Parul to steal shoe in Zee Bangla’s Saat Bhai Champa

Kolkata: A lot of drama is in store for the viewers of the fantasy drama Saat Bhai Champa! The makers of this Zee Bangla daily have weaved interesting sequences to keep their audiences hooked to the series.



Avid viewers of the show would know that by wearing the magic shoes, Raghab (Rudrajit Mukherjee) was flying along with Parul (Promita Chakrabartty) and on their way he had lost one shoe. Now read on to know what will happen next-



According to our source, in the coming episode, some soldiers will stumble upon that shoe and then will begin the mission to find out its real owner.



So, will Raghab be in trouble? Well, worry not as Parul will promise to save him.



Parul will steal a shoe from a cobbler and with the help of a rat she will replace it with the original one that has been kept at the palace.



Next, to find out the real owner everyone will have to wear the shoe at the palace. But the shoe would not fit anyone, including Raghav. Now the king will wear the shoe and it will fit him. Omg! Well, this is surely going to be an interesting watch for the audience.



Stay hooked to this space for more updates.