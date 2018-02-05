Home > Tv > Tv News
Parull Chaudhry celebrates birthday with blind students

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2018

The world can’t stop sending out wishes and love to the beautiful actress Parull Chaudhry because it’s her birthday today (5 February).

Every person likes to bring in their birthday with a bash or celebrate it with close friends and family. However, the Piyaa Albela actress Parull decided to rejoice her birthday by spreading smiles.

This time Parull has decided to visit a blind school and treat them with a yummy meal. She shared, “Few months back the blind students had visited our Piyaa Albela sets. From that day on I had decided to spend my birthday with them and treat them with a nice dinner and cake.”

She added, “I took my sister and parents out for lunch and tomorrow I will be arranging for snacks for my Piyaa Albela cast and crew.”

When asked her about the gifts that she has received, she replied, “I have got bags, perfumes and tons of wishes and love from my fans. My sister made a yummy cake made of my favourite flavour banana, coconut and chocolate.”

How she feels on getting a year older, she said, “As long as I am fit and looking good I don’t mind ageing. Age is just a number and one needs to be young by heart.”

Very well said Parull. Wish you a very happy birthday and hope a great year ahead!

