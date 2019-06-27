Parv to kidnap Guddan’s father in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Zara-Azra to get Rizwan out of jail in Ishq Subhan Allah, and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Vedant to have change of heart for Saumya



In the upcoming episode, Vedant will meet Saumya, and in a high intensity scene, will apologise to her and request her to get back to work.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega: Parv to kidnap Guddan’s father Bushan



Parv will plan a lot of evil moves to destroy Guddan’s life. He will also disguise and don a new look to hide his identity. To trouble Guddan, Parv will kidnap her father Bushan.



Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara and Azra to get Rizwan out of the jail



Hold your breath as this information will shock you. The audience will notice Zara and Azra getting Rizwan out of the jail. Furthermore, they will request him to get the information about the ‘golden gloves sahab’ who instructed to shoot Zara outside the Sharia board premises.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society to get empty with families planning to move out



In the upcoming episode, audience will see all the families making alternate plans to move out of the society as a temporary measure to overcome the water problem.