Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh is all set to see a big sequence that will be a delight for the viewers of the show. In the coming episodes the mythological drama will see a track on the goddess Mahakali.

TellyChakkar, has learnt that the upcoming track will be a grand affair. Sindhoora (Chirag Jani) who has been Ganpati (Uzair Basar)’s biggest nemesis since his entry. The evil man has been creating troubles in the lives of all lords.

“In the upcoming episodes Sindhoora will have a huge showdown with Ganesha, “ a credible source confirmed.

However, so as to save his beloved son, Devi Parvati will turn into Mahakali. For the first time in the Contiloe Productions, Mahakali will come on the screen. Akanksha Puri who has been portraying the docile Parvati has turned in to the fiery Goddess.

We contacted Puri to know more about the track and she seemed pretty elated. She shared, “Yes! I’ll be seen in the Mahakali avatar for the first time. It was a great experience to shoot that too with harness and all it was fun.”

With already a Mahakali in competition on a rival channel, it will be interesting to see what the Sony TV’s Mahakali will be like.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more such interesting tracks and updates.