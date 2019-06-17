News

Past is forgiven, forgotten: Salman Khan on Nach Baliye 9's ex-couple theme

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance-based reality shows. The show is returning to television screens with season nine. The upcoming season will see ex-couples as participants. Yes, apart from the couples, the show will also see ex-couples coming as a Jodi. With this, for the first time in the history of Indian television, ex-couples will come together to participate in the dance competition. The upcoming season is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Speaking about the theme of the show, Salman said to Pinkvilla, "Yes, we are producing Nach Baliye as its concept is very unique to have ex-couples dancing together. The positive part is that there’s no negative confrontation. You’re not together anymore and you come back and you work together so past is forgiven, forgotten and you’re working.”

Nach Baliye 9 will be hosted by popular television actress Jennifer Winget and comedian Sunil Grover. The show is expected to go on air in mid-July.

